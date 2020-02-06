The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
14 wounded in Jerusalem ramming attack, 1 critical

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 03:28
Jerusalem ramming attack on February 6, 2020 (Credit: MDA)
Fourteen people were injured in a suspected car ramming attack near Jerusalem's First Station, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Thursday.
Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF medical teams are treating victims at the scene.

One person was critically injured and one was moderately injured. Two of the people injured in the attack were evacuated in an IDF ambulance. MDA reported 10 lightly injured.

 "Together with other EMS personnel, I treated one young man who was in serious condition after he suffered a full-system-trauma. I also treated two other young people who sustained moderate injuries,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Pomp, one of the first responders at the scene, said in a press release. 
“Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eight people who were suffering from emotional or psychological shock," Pomp continued.

The victims were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital, according to MDA.

According to the Police, this was a hit-and-run. The driver escaped from the scene in his vehicle and a large number of officers are scouring the area.


