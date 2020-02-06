14 wounded in Jerusalem ramming attack, 1 critical

Fourteen people were injured in a suspected car ramming attack near Jerusalem's First Station, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Thursday . Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF medical teams are treating victims at the scene.





One person was critically injured and one was moderately injured. Two of the people injured in the attack were evacuated in an IDF ambulance. MDA reported 10 lightly injured.





"Together with other EMS personnel, I treated one young man who was in serious condition after he suffered a full-system-trauma. I also treated two other young people who sustained moderate injuries,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Pomp, one of the first responders at the scene, said in a press release.







The victims were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital, according to MDA.



