Toddler in critical condition after drowning in pool

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 11:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 A 3-year-old toddler drowned in a private pool in the center of the country on Saturday, and was sent to the hospital in serious condition in the Golan Heights according to reports. A helicopter took the toddler to Rambam Hospital in Haifa according to Magen David Adom. 

Police and MDA arrived at the private house. One of the medic's, Sarit Bar, lived next door and arrived immediately. 
Bar said, "I received an alert through an MDA application for a drowning event in the house next to mine."The family members found the toddler unconscious and performed CPR while on the phone with MDA officials. Once Barr arrived, he and his son, continued giving the child CPR until a pulse returned and the kid began breathing on his own. 

 


August 17, 2019
Yemen's Houthis say hit Saudi Arabia's Shayba oil field

By REUTERS

