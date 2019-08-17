Toddler in critical condition after drowning in pool

A 3-year-old toddler drowned in a private pool in the center of the country on Saturday, and was sent to the hospital in serious condition in the Golan Heights according to reports. A helicopter took the toddler to Rambam Hospital in Haifa according to Magen David Adom.



Police and MDA arrived at the private house. One of the medic's, Sarit Bar, lived next door and arrived immediately.

Bar said, "I received an alert through an MDA application for a drowning event in the house next to mine."The family members found the toddler unconscious and performed CPR while on the phone with MDA officials. Once Barr arrived, he and his son, continued giving the child CPR until a pulse returned and the kid began breathing on his own.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });