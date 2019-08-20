Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Appropriate to let Russia join Group of Seven

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 23:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it would be appropriate to let Russia join the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wanted Russia out of what used to be the G8.
"But I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8 because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia," Trump said.


Russia was pushed out of the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.


It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Russia getting back together with the G7, which groups the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.


In June 2018, Trump suggested Russia should attend a forthcoming G7 summit in Canada. A Kremlin spokesman seemed to reject the idea, saying Russia was focused on other formats.


Two days later, President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not choose the G7 and would be happy to host its members in Moscow.


Trump has periodically called for closer ties with Russia, although his administration’s policy has included strong sanctions against Moscow.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 20, 2019
Italian President accepts PM's resignation, calls for party consultations

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings