Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations

PALM BEACH, Fla. - US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said.Putin called Trump to thank him for "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.