Trump: Putin is a ‘Bibi fan’

Russian President Vladimir Putin likes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he really does, United States President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday night.
He spoke with Fox just after his meeting with Putin in Helsinki, which he described as positive.
“We discussed many, many things. At the end of a long period of time, it was just the two of us [and] interceptors. At the end of this meeting I think we came to a lot of good conclusions. A really good conclusion for Israel, something really strong,” Trump said.
Putin “is a believer in Israel. He is a fan of Bibi, really helping him a lot and will hep him a lot, which is good for all of us,” Trump said.
During the press conference that followed the summit, Trump said of Israel. “We’ve worked with Israel long and hard for many years, many decades. I think we’ve never — never has anyone, any country been closer than we are. President Putin also is helping Israel. And we both spoke with Bibi Netanyahu, and they would like to do certain things with respect to Syria having to do with the safety of Israel. So in that respect, we absolutely would like to work in order to help Israel, and Israel will be working with us. So both countries would work jointly.”