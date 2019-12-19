Trump says court decision on Obamacare won't change healthcare system

President Donald Trump said a U.S. appeals court ruling on Wednesday that a component of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional would not change the current U.S. healthcare system."This decision will not alter the current healthcare system. My Administration continues to work to provide access to high-quality healthcare at a price you can afford, while strongly protecting those with pre-existing conditions," Trump said in a statement after the court ruled that Obamacare's individual mandate that directed Americans to obtain health insurance was unlawful.