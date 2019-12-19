The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says court decision on Obamacare won't change healthcare system

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 03:20
President Donald Trump said a U.S. appeals court ruling on Wednesday that a component of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional would not change the current U.S. healthcare system.
"This decision will not alter the current healthcare system. My Administration continues to work to provide access to high-quality healthcare at a price you can afford, while strongly protecting those with pre-existing conditions," Trump said in a statement after the court ruled that Obamacare's individual mandate that directed Americans to obtain health insurance was unlawful.
Warrant not always needed for 'inadvertent' NSA surveillance of Americans
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:21 AM
Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired from Gaza, IDF confirms
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 03:20 AM
FDA grants approval for Astellas, Seattle Genetics' bladder cancer drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:18 AM
US House begins voting on articles of impeachment against Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:10 AM
Latest draft of US federal privacy bill sidesteps key sticking points
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 02:00 AM
Olympic manifesto breaks record, most expensive sports memorabilia sold at auction
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 01:36 AM
Former MK Geulah Cohen dies at age 94
  • By ANNA RAYVA BARSKY/MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/19/2019 01:34 AM
Crunch moment for Facebook in clash with privacy activist
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 01:33 AM
As impeachment looms, Trump officials look to change the subject
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 12:27 AM
Lebanon's Hariri says is not a candidate for PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/18/2019 08:51 PM
27 new drone operators welcomed into the IAF
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:22 PM
‘A Lion needs a strong Netanyahu’ - Shas begins 2020 election campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 08:20 PM
IDF holds surprise test drill for cyber attack
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 07:32 PM
In a letter to Rivlin, Prince Charles confirms his visit to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:49 PM
Miki Zohar: Netanyahu wanted to make me a minister, but I declined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/18/2019 06:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by