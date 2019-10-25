Turkey says U.S. must extradite Syrian Kurdish commander

ANKARA - U.S. authorities must extradite the commander of the Kurdish-led SDF to Turkey when he enters the United States, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Friday after Ankara slammed Washington for treating him as a "legitimate political figure."



U.S. senators urged the State Department on Wednesday to quickly provide a visa to General Mazloum Kobani so he can visit the United States to discuss Syria. Ankara says he is a terrorist linked to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency in Turkey.Speaking to reporters, Gul said Turkey will demand that U.S. authorities detain Mazloum as soon as he enters the United States. He said the foreign ministry had conveyed the extradition request to the United States.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });