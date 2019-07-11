Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Twitter crashes worldwide, users report

The website downdetector.com reported that over 10,000 reports have been recorded for people experiencing trouble with Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 11, 2019 22:22
Twitter crashes worldwide, users report

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Twitter has blocked nearly three dozen accounts belonging to Hezbollah and Hamas after Israel threatened legal action.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Users reported glitches on Twitter on Thursday, with the system showing that "something is wrong."

"Something is technically wrong," users who enter the popular social media website see on their screen. "Thanks for noticing – we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."
The website downdetector.com reported that over 10,000 reports have been recorded for people experiencing trouble with Twitter over the past hour.

A map showing reports of Twitter outages worldwide. (downdetector.com)

The site's crash comes as the White House is hosting a social media summit on Thursday.

