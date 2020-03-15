Two New York state politicians diagnosed with coronavirus

New York state politicians Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron were diagnosed with coronavirus, a statement released by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Sunday morning.The statement made clear that neither Weinstein nor Barron have been in Albany since early March."We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building," the statement said. "All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone."Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Capitol to visitors effective tomorrow."