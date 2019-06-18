UK PM candidate Johnson: Irish border can be solved during implementation period

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Tuesday the issue of what to do with the Irish border after Brexit could be solved during the implementation period with the European Union.
"You can solve the questions of how do you keep goods flowing freely across that border whilst the UK comes out of the EU as a whole. You can solve that issue during the implementation period whilst we negotiate the free-trade deal," Johnson said in a televised debate with the other four remaining candidates. "That is the way forward."
Managing the sensitive border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland and designing an emergency backstop solution to prevent the return of extensive controls after Brexit has proven the most contentious element of divorce negotiations between London and the bloc.