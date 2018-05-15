May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Israel violence

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 21:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The 47 member states of the UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Friday to debate the deteriorating human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, the UN said on Tuesday.

"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted this evening by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates, on behalf of the Arab Group of States, which has been supported by 26 States thus far," the UN human rights office said in an emailed statement.

The special session is the first since the Council considered the situation in Myanmar in December 2017.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut