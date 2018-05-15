UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Israel violence

GENEVA - The 47 member states of the UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Friday to debate the deteriorating human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, the UN said on Tuesday.



"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted this evening by Palestine and the United Arab Emirates, on behalf of the Arab Group of States, which has been supported by 26 States thus far," the UN human rights office said in an emailed statement.



The special session is the first since the Council considered the situation in Myanmar in December 2017.



