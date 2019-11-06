Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UN Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending inquiry outcome

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 12:23
The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has stepped aside until the end of an investigation into misconduct allegations, the agency said on Wednesday.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), is under a U.N. investigation over suspected internal misconduct.

"The Commissioner-General has stepped aside until the completion of the process. The UN Secretary-General has appointed Mr. Christian Saunders as the Officer-In-Charge for the interim period," an UNRWA statement said.


