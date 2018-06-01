June 01 2018
|
Sivan, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

UN Resolution calling for protection of Palestinians fails

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 1, 2018 23:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Kuwaiti-proposed UN resolution requesting protection for the Palestinian people in Gaza failed to pass Friday afternoon, due to a vetoing vote by the United States.

Prior to the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley blamed Hamas for the problems in Gaza and pointed out that the resolution does not even mention the group. She emphasized, "Anyone who cares about peace should not vote for this resolution."

She addressed the alternative resolution to be offered, as well. She said, "We're offering a separate resolution... But if you vote for Kuwait resolution, you make it clear you believe all fault lies with Israel."

The Kuwaiti ambassador called on the nations present to vote in favor of the resolution that Kuwait believes calls for the respect of international humanitarian and human rights laws.

The ambassador from Kuwait also pointed out that the resolution is supported by all Arab nations and that the US is shielding the "occupation."

The votes were: 10 in favor, 1 opposed and 4 abstaining. As the vote against was the United States, it is a veto and the resolution failed to pass.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 1, 2018
Venezuela begins releasing 39 jailed opposition activists

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut