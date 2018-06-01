UN Resolution calling for protection of Palestinians fails

The Kuwaiti-proposed UN resolution requesting protection for the Palestinian people in Gaza failed to pass Friday afternoon, due to a vetoing vote by the United States.



Prior to the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley blamed Hamas for the problems in Gaza and pointed out that the resolution does not even mention the group. She emphasized, "Anyone who cares about peace should not vote for this resolution."



She addressed the alternative resolution to be offered, as well. She said, "We're offering a separate resolution... But if you vote for Kuwait resolution, you make it clear you believe all fault lies with Israel."



The Kuwaiti ambassador called on the nations present to vote in favor of the resolution that Kuwait believes calls for the respect of international humanitarian and human rights laws.



The ambassador from Kuwait also pointed out that the resolution is supported by all Arab nations and that the US is shielding the "occupation."



The votes were: 10 in favor, 1 opposed and 4 abstaining. As the vote against was the United States, it is a veto and the resolution failed to pass.



Share on facebook Share on twitter