U.S. House Intelligence chairman says impeachment transcripts to be public

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 02:08
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday the committee will make public transcripts of interviews conducted with witnesses in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

In a letter to House colleagues, the Democratic chairman said the transcripts would be made public, subject to redactions, at some points in the future. Some Republicans have been complaining they have been unable to see transcripts.


