U.S. House committees release first transcripts of impeachment testimony

By REUTERS
November 4, 2019 19:11
WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump released the first transcripts of one of their closed-door witness interviews on Monday.

The transcripts were of interviews with former U.S. Ambassador Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.


