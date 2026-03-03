The IDF destroyed a secret Iranian nuclear weapons development site on Tuesday, IDF Chief Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin revealed in a press conference. Separately, the IDF stated that, since the start of the war, the air force had destroyed some 300 Iranian missile launchers.

Naming the site as Min Zadai, on the northeast outskirts of Tehran, Defrin said that the site was linked to weapons development. He said that IDF intelligence followed nuclear scientists who tried to travel there clandestinely.

IDF intel followed nuclear scientists to secret nuclear base

By following these scientists, he said, the IDF was able to learn about the dangerous nature of these activities that could help Tehran resume aspects of weapons development for a nuclear bomb.

An IDF graphic showing the covert ‘Minzadehei’ Iranian nuclear compound struck by the IDF on March 3, 2026. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Most of the global media attention focuses on uranium enrichment since it is the hardest issue to conquer and can take many years to master.

But without a number of weapons components being developed, enriched uranium cannot be delivered as a weapon.

Israel's June bombing campaign destroyed dozens of weapon sites

In June 2025, Israel’s bombing campaign destroyed dozens of sites relating to weapons development, essentially shutting down that side of the nuclear coin.