The IDF destroyed a secret Iranian nuclear weapons development site on Tuesday, IDF Chief Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin revealed in a press conference. Separately, the IDF stated that, since the start of the war, the air force had destroyed some 300 Iranian missile launchers.
Naming the site as Min Zadai, on the northeast outskirts of Tehran, Defrin said that the site was linked to weapons development. He said that IDF intelligence followed nuclear scientists who tried to travel there clandestinely.
IDF intel followed nuclear scientists to secret nuclear base
By following these scientists, he said, the IDF was able to learn about the dangerous nature of these activities that could help Tehran resume aspects of weapons development for a nuclear bomb.
Most of the global media attention focuses on uranium enrichment since it is the hardest issue to conquer and can take many years to master.
But without a number of weapons components being developed, enriched uranium cannot be delivered as a weapon.
Israel's June bombing campaign destroyed dozens of weapon sites
In June 2025, Israel’s bombing campaign destroyed dozens of sites relating to weapons development, essentially shutting down that side of the nuclear coin.
Defrin’s revelation is the first public statement made by the IDF regarding Iran’s new progress with rehabilitating aspects of its weapons development since the 12 Day War in June 2025.