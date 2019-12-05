The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US House panel could vote on Trump impeachment by Dec 12

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 18:50
WASHINGTON - The Democratic-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee could vote as early as next Thursday to recommend formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump for a full vote by the House of Representatives, according to two people knowledgeable about the impeachment process.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the committee's plan has not yet been formalized, said the panel was expected to move on charges known as articles of impeachment no later than early in the following week.
