U.S. State Dept's top arms control official leaving post

By REUTERS
September 21, 2019 03:39
The U.S. under secretary of state for arms control and international security, Andrea Thompson, is leaving her post, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will be missed," Pompeo said in a statement.

Thompson submitted her resignation several days ago having decided that now was the right time to leave, said a person familiar with the matter. "She's been in this administration since Day One," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.


