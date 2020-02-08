US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

A US citizen died of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, The New York Times reported, adding that this "appears" to be the first death of an American since the outbreak began.“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” said a spokesman for the United States Embassy in Beijing told The Times. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment.” The person died on Thursday, February 6, and was around 60 years old, The Times reported, citing the embassy.As of noon Thursday, there had been 19 cases of foreigners infected with the coronavirus, of which two had been discharged from hospital and 17 were being quarantined and treated, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing last Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the United States was prepared to spend up to $100 million to assist China and support coronavirus efforts by the WHO. The US has sent nearly 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China, including masks, gowns and respirators, a State Department official said.The US began taking precautions against the spread of the coronavirus early in the outbreak. On January 17, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency announced a joint effort, which involved deploying health officials to airports.On February 1, US officials confirmed the country’s eighth case of coronavirus. Cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Washington state and Arizona.