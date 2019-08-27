Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

US condemns terror attack and Hamas rockets at UNSC

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 18:17
The United States condemned the terror attack that killed Rina Shnerb, 17, on Friday and recent Hamas rocket attacks against Israel at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

China stressed that the question of Palestine is at core of Middle East issue and that violence and threats of force won't help solve the problem. All relevant parties should move toward each other and avoid unilateral measures, said China, adding that a two state solution only way to solve issue.

France stated that Israel's settlement policy is taking us further and further away from a two-state solution and that settlement is illegal under international law.

The United Kingdom called on Israel to halt settlement building and opposed any move to annex any part of the West Bank. The UK also expressed support for a two state solution with east Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.


