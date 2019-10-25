Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian S-400 purchase

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 18:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara 'walk away' from the Russian missile defense system it purchased, a senior State Department official said on Friday, pressing it to either send it back or not make it operational.

The issue is part of a broader conversation with Ankara to resolve ongoing problems it has with Washington, the official said, and the risk of sanctions under a law known as Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSAA) over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missiles is part of that wider dialog.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 25, 2019
Trumps weigh selling rights to their Washington hotel -WSJ

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings