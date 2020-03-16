The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US will take react in self-defense if attacked - Pompeo tells Iraq PM

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 14:43
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi the United States would take measures in self-defense if attacked, according to a statement on Monday, after a second rocket attack on an Iraqi base that houses US troops helping fight Islamic State.
"Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense," the statement read.The two spoke on Sunday, a day after three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded in the second major rocket attack in the past week on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad, US and Iraqi officials said, raising the stakes in an escalating cycle of attacks and reprisals.
Dutch coronavirus infections rises by 278 to 1,413, 24 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:16 PM
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to halt spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:14 PM
Somalia confirms first case of coronavirus - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:10 PM
Saudi asks people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:07 PM
Turkey suspends mass prayers in mosques over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:05 PM
US Health Department hit by a cyberattack -Bloomberg
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 03:02 PM
Coronavirus Iranian deaths at 853, Ayatollah Bathaei-Golpaygani dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 01:52 PM
Coronavirus cases in Spain rise to 8,744 with a death toll at 297
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 12:59 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Iran reaches 853 - Iranian official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 12:55 PM
First coronavirus death reported in Bahrain
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 10:08 AM
Macron, Merkel to discuss EU officials matters of coronavirus, borders
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:41 AM
Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people sentenced to death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:28 AM
Rwanda says number of coronavirus cases rises to five
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:16 AM
Coronavirus: Turkey reports 12 new cases, brings total to 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 07:10 AM
First coronavirus death reported in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 06:30 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Coronavirus
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by