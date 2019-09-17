UTJ knows every voter from every synagogue in every Haredi community

United Torah Judaism knows every voter from every synagogue in every Haredi community in Israel and whether they have voted or not. If they haven't voted they receive a call from their community election manager and if they still don't vote they get a call from their rabbi.

