UTJ knows every voter from every synagogue in every Haredi community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 11:10
United Torah Judaism knows every voter from every synagogue in every Haredi community in Israel and whether they have voted or not. If they haven't voted they receive a call from their community election manager and if they still don't vote they get a call from their rabbi.


September 17, 2019
1,713,936 (26.8%) of eligible voters have voted so far

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

