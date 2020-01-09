Ukraine invites Britain to join Iran plane crash investigation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, invited Britain to join the investigation of the deadly crash of an Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Zelenskiy's office said on Thursday."The President of Ukraine invited the United Kingdom to join the investigation. Boris Johnson supported this idea and stressed that the best British experts should be involved in finding out all the circumstances of the tragedy," it said.Under international aviation rules, Iran is responsible for running the inquiry into the crash that killed all 176 people on board shortly after the plane took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday. Ukraine has said three British citizens were among those killed.