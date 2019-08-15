United States seeks to seize Iranian vessel Grace 1 in Gibraltar - report

LONDON - The United States has applied to seize the Iranian Grace 1 tanker in Gibraltar commandeered by British Royal Marines in the Mediterranean last month, the Gibraltar Chronicle said.



"The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 in Gibraltar, just hours before the Gibraltar Government was poised to release it," the newspaper said.The application means that a decision on the fate of Grace 1 will not be made until later on Thursday, the newspaper said. The government of Gibraltar did not immediately comment on the report.



