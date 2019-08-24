Update: Injured victims of Friday's terrorist attack in stable condition

Dvir Schnerb, 19, was admitted into Hadassa Ein Kerem hospital on Friday following a terrorist attack in which his sister Rina was murdered. He recieved abdominal surgery after the attack, and is now fully conscious, stable and in a moderate condition.





Eytan Schnerb, 46, who recieved more minor injuries than Dvir, continues to gain strength following the attack, and the loss of his daughter.

