The test has been developed by Novacyt’s molecular diagnostics division, Primerdesign, based in Southampton, England.

"The Emergency Use Listing by the WHO importantly provides further validation of our COVID-19 test and gives government agencies around the world further confidence in the effectiveness of our test," Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.

Novacyt's COVID-19 diagnostic test has been deemed as eligible for procurement under the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process, the company said on Wednesday.