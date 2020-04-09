Waze shows significant drop in usage during Passover seder
Due to the lockdown enforced on Seder night, the app registered almost no users at all for a rare night.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 9, 2020 20:17
WAZE, AN Israeli-developed navigation app, is just one example of the country’s innovation
(photo credit: REUTERS)
This Passover night, with most Israelis staying indoors due to the state’s attempts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, meant that usage of the navigation app Waze dropped by between 92% to a whopping 99%, and between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. almost nobody was on the app in the country.
