Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

West Bank: 15 arrested overnight on suspicion of terror-related activities

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 4, 2019 07:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

During the night, 15 wanted suspects were arrested by IDF soldiers, members of the security forces, Border Police and Israeli police on suspicion of terror activities, popular terrorism and violent order violations. 

During local searches during the night, the fighters seized terror money worth tens of thousands of shekels.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 4, 2019
White House budget officials to defy U.S. House panel's requests for testimony

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings