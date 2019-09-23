Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Western countries raise concerns on Saudi rights record

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 15:14
Breaking news

GENEVA - Two dozen mainly European countries voiced deep concern on Monday at alleged torture, unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including women activists and journalists, in Saudi Arabia.

It was the second joint statement criticising the kingdom read out at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in six months, following the first-ever censure of Saudi Arabia at the forum in March.Australian Ambassador Sally Mansfield read out the latest statement, whose other signatories included Britain, Canada, Germany and Peru, diplomats said.


