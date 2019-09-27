Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Whistleblower on Trump-Ukraine call is CIA officer - report

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 00:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The whistleblower who said U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden is a CIA officer and at one point was assigned to work at the White House, two sources familiar with the probe into his complaint confirmed on Thursday.

The New York Times first identified the whistleblower as a CIA officer, which Reuters has independently confirmed.
Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer who represents the whistleblower, declined to confirm the identity or occupation of his client.


"Publishing details about the whistleblower will only lead to identification of someone, whether our client or the wrong person, as the whistleblower. This will place this individual in a much more dangerous situation, not only in their professional world but also their possible personal safety," Zaid told Reuters.


A CIA spokesman referred inquiries to the office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 27, 2019
U.S. spy officials 'extremely forthcoming' in Senate cmte. testimony

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings