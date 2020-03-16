White House: No national curfew being discussed

WASHINGTON - A possible national curfew that would close non-essential businesses in the United States by a certain time each night is not being actively discussed by the coronavirus task force, the White House said on Monday.

"This is not true!" White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post responding to a CNN reporter's post saying there were active discussions within the administration of a curfew. Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, also said the report was incorrect