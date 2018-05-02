May 03 2018
White House: Statement that Iran has a robust nuclear program a 'typo'

A historic typo.

By JTA
May 2, 2018 05:02
1 minute read.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., April 9, 2018.. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

The White House blamed a clerical error for a statement issued late Monday that said Iran currently “has” a secret nuclear program.

“Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people,” read the original statement issued under the name of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. It appeared to contradict findings by international inspectors who have found Iran to be in compliance with the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

Trump reacts to Netanyahu's speech revealing Iran's nuclear plans, does not reveal decision on Iran deal, April 30, 2018 (Reuters)

The statement was later changed online from the present to the past tense, saying “Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program.” On Tuesday, Sanders called it a “typo.”

“We think the biggest mistake that was made was under the Obama administration by ever entering the deal that you referenced in the first place,” Sanders told reporters. “The typo that you referenced was noticed, immediately corrected and we are focused on moving forward on the safety and security of our country.”

The White House statement was a response to Monday’s presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who presented documents accusing the Iranian government of lying about its nuclear ambitions during the period preceding the signing of the nuclear deal with the US and other nations.

Netanyahu is a fierce opponent of the nuclear deal, and the timing of his presentation was seen as an effort to strengthen President Donald Trump’s case for scrapping the deal, which trades sanctions relief for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.


