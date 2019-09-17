Yemina ballot slips replaced with New Right slips from last elections

Ballot slips for the Yemina party were replaced with New Right slips from the previous elections in April in a polling station in the city of Hadera, according to a Yamina spokesperson.





"This is a serious attempt at voter fraud," said the spokesperson. "A complaint was filed with the Central Elections Committee demanding that all the votes with the old ballot slip at the relevant polling station will be counted as for Yemina."

