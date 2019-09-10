Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yesha Council welcomes Netanyahu's statement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 18:53
In response to Netanyahu's address, the Yesha Council, which is an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, said, "This is a very important time that the settlements have been expecting since their inception," according to Walla.

Head of Efrat Regional Council and Yesha official Oded Ravivi lauded the speech by Netanyahu saying that “after 52 years of dancing around in circles and mostly repeating mistakes it’s good a decision was made leading to a better, clearer reality.” The council welcomed "the historic position, which places the settlements as integral parts of the State of Israel."


