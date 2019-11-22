Yisrael Beytenu leader Liberman lauds public transport on Shabbat

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman took to social media on Friday evening to laud what he called an “important step which is needed in our days.”



Liberman was referring to the launching of a new weekend public transportation service in central Israel. The cities included are Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Hasharon and Givatayim.



Saying that the past week had been packed with many events, he said that this “one ray of light shows and brings joy.”



Liberman described the service as “preventing the religious regulations that some try to impose on us in cities with a large secular majority” and hoped that this trend will grow stronger.



Up until now, public transportation was halted during the weekend throughout the country due to the status of Shabbat as a holy day of rest among religious Jews.



The new services are offered for free to avoid the accusation that it challenges the status quo between religious and secular groups.