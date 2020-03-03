The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

1,000-year-old Bible might pave way for future of Egypt’s Jewish heritage

In order to study the manuscript, the professor took a sabbatical at the Herbert Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 3, 2020 18:24
Moshe Der'i Synagogue in Cairo (photo credit: COURTESY OF YORAM MEITAL)
Moshe Der'i Synagogue in Cairo
(photo credit: COURTESY OF YORAM MEITAL)
Will a recently rediscovered 1,000-year-old Bible pave the way for the future of Egypt’s Jewish heritage?
For two millennia, Cairo was home to a thriving Jewish community. For centuries, the city’s Jewish neighborhood, or Hart al-Yahud, buzzed with thousands of people who belonged to one of the many synagogues in the area, including the famous Maimonides Synagogue that was named after the renowned rabbi and physician when he moved to the city from Cordoba in the second half of the 12th century.
It was probably not far from there that a little over a century before Maimonides’s arrival, in the year 4788, or 1028 according to the Gregorian calendar, the scribe Zechariah Ben ‘Anan completed a masterpiece that had required him years of work: a copy of the Ketuvim, or Writings, the third part of the Jewish Bible.
Almost 1,000 years later, the superb manuscript might embody an unprecedented opportunity for the future of the Jewish heritage in Egypt, as Prof. Yoram Meital, a historian from the Department of Middle Eastern Studies at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, told The Jerusalem Post.
A page of the Zechariah Ben ‘Anan manuscript dating back to 1028, rediscovered in Cairo by Ben-Gurion University Prof. Yoram Meital. (Credit: Courtesy of Yoram Meital)A page of the Zechariah Ben ‘Anan manuscript dating back to 1028, rediscovered in Cairo by Ben-Gurion University Prof. Yoram Meital. (Credit: Courtesy of Yoram Meital)
Meital came across the manuscript wrapped in inexpensive white paper in 2017 during a study visit at the Moshe Der‘i synagogue in Cairo. An expert of modern Egypt, the academic has always paid Israel’s neighboring country frequent visits. However, in the past few years, a number of circumstances have made him confident in the existence of a real opportunity for the future of Egyptian Jewish culture.
“Over the last seven years a significant shift has been taking place in the perception of the Jewish community’s past within the public discourse in Egypt and in the stand of the Egyptian government,” he explained.
“Moreover, about five years ago there was a change in what remains of the Jewish community in Egypt. Magda Haroun took the presidency of the community in Cairo, and she came to the position with a vision that I completely identify with: safeguarding the local Jewish sites and artifacts and making part of them open and available for various usage including visits, cultural activities and studies,” he further said.
Since then, the BGU professor has been cooperating closely with Haroun and with the NGO Drop of Milk, led by Haroun herself and her deputy Samy Ibrahim. Originally registered as a Jewish charitable organization in 1921, today Drop of Milk welcomes Egyptians of all religions supporting its mission of preserving the Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding.
It was during a trip to study and document Cairo Jewish synagogues and their artifacts that Meital found the Zechariah Ben ‘Anan’s manuscript.
The professor explained that a short text documenting its existence was first published in 1905 by Richard Gottheil, a scholar in Semitic studies, who was conducting some research in Egypt.
“He did not have the time to properly examine the manuscript, but he did publish a brief description about it in the very same journal where I chose to publish my own article,” the professor told the Post, alluding to the Jewish Quarterly Review, established in 1889. Meital describes his conclusions about the document in the Winter 2020 issue. 
The Moshe Der’i synagogue where the manuscript was uncovered however was not its original location. For centuries, the artifact was housed in the more ancient Dar Simha synagogue belonging to the same community: the Karaites.
Unlike Rabbinic Jews, who hold that the Mishna and the Talmud are an expression of a tradition dating back to Moses, the Karaite sect rejects the Oral Law in its entirety and only uphold Biblical statutes. 
The group was founded in the eighth century and was especially numerous in Egypt.
As explained in the article in the Jewish Quarterly Review, until the beginning of the 20th century Hart al-Yahud featured two Karaite synagogues, along with 10 Sephardi and one Ashkenazi.
However, at that time, a growing number of Jewish families from all backgrounds chose to abandon its narrow alleys and busy streets in favor of a more modern residential neighborhood. Among them, many selected the ‘Abbasiya neighborhood where the new Karaite synagogue named after the medieval poet Moshe/ Moussa Der‘i was inaugurated in 1933.
In 1935, the Karaite chief rabbi wrote down some notes about the manuscript, which were found among the pages.
Three decades later, when most of the Jews had already fled Egypt after the growing antagonism of the population ignited by the establishment of the State of Israel and the 1956 war, a fire damaged the Dar Simha Synagogue. What was left of its valuable books, manuscripts and scrolls were transferred there. 
In 1981, a small team from the Institute of Microfilmed Hebrew Manuscripts in Jerusalem was allowed to visit Cairo after the 1979 peace treaty between the countries, and microfilmed the manuscript, documenting its existence for the last time.
“Unfortunately the technology available then was much less advanced than today and the result very poor,” Meital explained.
In order to study the manuscript, the professor took a sabbatical at the Herbert Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I focused on both the content and the form, including the corrections that were implemented on the biblical text,” he told the Post. “Moreover, the manuscript presents 12 extra pages with an index like marking of the Massora, the names of the scribe, and of the man who commissioned his work, something very rare.”
Meital highlighted that the rediscovery of the manuscript offers an important opportunity to shed light on the general project of restoring and bringing Jewish cultural heritage back to fruition, especially today when just a handful of Jews live in Cairo.
“Many ask us if it would not be better to transfer the artifacts from the country to another community. We respond that a cultural product should be preserved where it was created; acting otherwise would be immoral, besides illegal. We are already working to pursue our objective with the participation of Egyptians of all religions,” he stated.
The professor acknowledged that not everyone in the country supports the project.
“We have two types of critics, Islamists who often hold antisemitic ideologies, and people who oppose our work in their struggle against the policy led by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi,” he said.
However, he added that it is the Egyptian president himself to have demonstrated his support to the vision Haroun and the Drop of Milk are carrying out.
“The Egyptian president mentioned protecting the cultural heritage of minorities including the Jewish minority in at least three occasions, which in my opinion is a very bold and unprecedented move. Moreover, nothing had ever been done in the past which has the scope of what has been going on in the past three years, with the renovation of synagogues, the cleaning of cemeteries and the opportunities for us to collect the Judaica,” the expert pointed out.
The goal now is to create a functioning Jewish library in Cairo, with over 10,000 volumes from the city’s synagogues. Over 5,000 have been already collected, cleaned and cataloged, and the location has already been selected: a building in the Sha’ar HaShamayim Synagogue compound, in the heart of Cairo.
“We have achieved all of this with almost no resources, if we had them, we could start tomorrow,” he said.
The ambition is to establish a functioning library open to scholars from all over the world and to all of those interested in Jewish culture and heritage, including the 1,000 or more students that every year choose to study Hebrew just in the city of Cairo, Meital pointed out.
The Zechariah Ben ‘Anan manuscript, as well as many other inestimable treasures documenting two millennia of Jewish history, will represent the crown jewel of the project.
“This artifact has been in the country for over 1,000 years, generation after generation, surviving revolutions, violence, fires and much more. Why shouldn’t it have a future here?” the professor concluded.


Tags Egypt history bible
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by