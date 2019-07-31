Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

2,300 Jewish athletes gather in Budapest for European Maccabi Games

This year’s games, which takes place at several venues, includes 20 categories, including swimming, chess, fencing, soccer and boxing.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
July 31, 2019 04:41
3 minute read.
2019 Maccabi Europe Games To Be Held In Budapest

2019 Maccabi Europe Games To Be Held In Budapest. (photo credit: FACEBOOK)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



BUDAPEST — More than 2,000 Jewish athletes from 42 countries and thousands of spectators gathered at a stadium in the Hungarian capital for the opening of the 15th European Maccabi Games.

With 180 athletes, Israel sent its largest ever delegation to Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the event, which is the 15th edition of a tournament that take place every four years at a different European city.



This year’s games, which takes place at several venues, includes 20 categories, including swimming, chess, fencing, soccer and boxing. It was the first time since the first European Maccabi Games in 1929 in Prague that Central Europe hosted the event.



The United States was not far behind with about 150 athletes, followed by France, South Africa and Germany. Among the smaller delegations, with fewer than 10 athletes, was that of North Macedonia, where the Nazis killed more than 98 percent of the Jewish community – their highest death rate anywhere. Andorra, a tiny principality bordering on Spain, sent two athletes, as did Poland.



Some of the athletes marched in the stadium with their children riding on their shoulders. The French delegation’s enthusiastic entrance featured athletes riding on the shoulders of other athletes. And the Dutch delegation, wearing the national color orange, had its own drummer.



Among the VIPs attending was Hungarian President Janos Ader, Israel’s Immigrant Absorption Minister Yoav Galant and World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder.



Following the raising of the Hungarian flag and the singing of the Hungarian anthem, the crowd joined in the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hativkah, as the Israeli flag was raised.



After the delegations’ entrance, the games’ ceremonial flame was lit by one of the world’s best chess players, Judit Polgar. A Hungarian descendant of Holocaust survivors, Polgar, a 43-year-old mother of two, became a grandmaster at the age of 15, at the time the youngest to attain the title, beating the record of former world champion Bobby Fischer.



The woman with the highest ranking in the world chess, she has beaten 11 world champions, including Garry Kasparov.



“What’s special about Maccabi games is that participation is important here, not just winning,” Polgar, who has participated in several European Maccabi Games in the past, wrote in a statement ahead of the opening.



Addressing both the devastating effect of the Holocaust on Hungarian Jewry and the fact that Hungary’s first Olympic champion, swimmer Alfred Hajos, was Jewish, Polgar added: “The games represent the past, the present and the future.”



Agnes Keleti, a 98-year-old Hungary-born Israeli gymast who has won 10 Olympic medals including five gold medals, also attended the ceremony.



Motti Tichauer, chairman of the European Maccabi Confederation, addressed in his speech both major threats facing European Jews. On the far-right, he said: “Our societies have no place for fascism and racism.”  And on Islamist extremism, he said: “Whoever comes to our continent has to respect our values.”



During the event, a rabbi recited the Yizkor mourning prayer, mentioning Jewish athletes who were murdered in the Holocaust, among other victims.



He also said: “That all of us are here now is proof of Jewish continuity in Europe, we are symbol of ‘an yisrael chai’ — the people of Israel live, and thrive, and tonight we are celebrating this.”



On Wednesday, participants are scheduled to visit Hajos’ grave and unveil there a tombstone commemorating his life and achievements.



Polgar also noted the participation of people from all ages, including one Holocaust survivor from Spain, saying it was one of the world’s most diverse sporting events.



One participant, marathon runner Peter Hajdú, 65, ran 331 miles from Prague over 10 days to the opening ceremony Tuesday.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 31, 2019
Alan Dershowitz defends his ‘statutory rape is an outdated concept’ column

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA, BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings