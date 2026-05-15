A flag emblazoned with Nazi swastikas and the Star of David was flown on a New York University campus building on Wednesday, during the week that students commemorated their graduation.

The flag bore the colors and torch logo of the American university, fused with a Star of David, according to a photograph published by Washington Square News. The star was flanked by two Nazi swastikas, with all the symbols enclosed in two horizontal stripes in apparent mimicry of the Israeli flag.

The NYPD said on Friday that it had been informed that an NYU flag had been tampered with to display swastikas and a Star of David. There have been no arrests, and the force's Hate Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

NYU Spokesperson and Chief Communications Officer Wiley Norvell said in a statement that the administration was working with the NYPD to identify who was responsible for raising the flag.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park. Campus safety responded immediately to remove it," said Norvell. "We are one community. We protect each other. And we will not let hate and division find a foothold on our campus.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he was outraged by the flag, calling its raising an "antisemitic act [that] was meant to spread fear among and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers."

"Our administration is committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms and protecting the safety of Jewish New Yorkers," Mamdani said on X/Twitter on Thursday.

A 'sickening' display, NYC Council Speaker Menin says

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin said on social media that the display of such a flag during graduation week was "sickening."

"At a moment that should be joyful for students and families, Jewish students were instead confronted with one of history’s most hateful symbols," Menin said on X. "Antisemitism cannot be normalized, and those responsible must be held accountable."

Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that the graduation period was supposed to be one of joy, not "fear and hate."

"Antisemitism has no place in our state, on our campuses, or in our communities," said Hochul.

The House Committee on Education and Workforce charged that antisemitism was rotting the higher education system.