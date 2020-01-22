The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

50% of Americans don’t know how many Jews died in Holocaust

New Pew poll shows that 66% of Americans know the Holocaust involved the mass-murder of Jews, and pluralities of Americans have basic understanding of Holocaust in multiple choice questions.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 22, 2020 17:15
AMERICANS PROTESTING against trade with the Nazis before World War II. (photo credit: US HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL MUSEUM)
AMERICANS PROTESTING against trade with the Nazis before World War II.
(photo credit: US HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL MUSEUM)
More than half of Americans do not know how many Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, nearly a third do not know when the Holocaust took place, and over half do not know how Nazi leader Adolf Hitler came to power.
These are the findings of a recent survey by the Pew Research Center which have been released today (Wednesday) ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Although the results displayed a concerning lack of knowledge about the exact details of the Holocaust, the survey did however demonstrate that a plurality of Americans do have a basic understanding of what occurred during the Holocaust when answering multiple choice questions.
The Pew Research Center posed four questions on the Holocaust as an extension to its religious knowledge survey conducted in 2019 which polled 10,429 adults in the US.
In response to the question “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust,” a plurality, some 45%, chose the answer “approximately 6 million, with 55% giving incorrect answers.
Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed did not know how many Jews were murdered, 12% said more than 12 million, 12% said approximately three million, and 2% said less than one million.
When asked “When did the Holocaust happen?” 69% of respondents said between 1930 and 1950, 18% said they were not sure or did not know, 10% said between 1910 and 1930, 2% between 1890 and 1910, and 1% between 1950 and 1970.
In response to the question “How did Hitler become chancellor of Germany?” 43% chose the correct answer “by democratic political process,” while 57% said either by violently overthrowing the German government, hereditary succession, agreements with nearby countries, or did not know.
Some 63% correctly answer the question “What were Nazi-created ghettos?” with the response “Parts of town where Jews were forced to live,” while another 37% said that ghettos were either places where Jews were killed, factories where Nazis force political opponents to work, housing for poor Nazis or did not know.
In response to the open-ended question “As far as you know, what does ‘the Holocaust’ refer to?” two-thirds wrote in their answer that the Holocaust refers to the attempted annihilation of the Jewish people, or words to that effect, mentioning the mass murder of Jews.
Another 18% mentioned concepts that more loosely associated with the Holocaust, including the general idea of death (6%), the persecution (but not murder) of Jews (4%), or just something about Jewish people (4%).
This group also included some respondents who referenced Hitler, concentration camps, World War II, Nazis or persecution in general without mentioning Jews specifically.
The four multiple-choice questions were also included in a separate survey of approximately 1,800 U.S. teens (ages 13 to 17) who in general displayed lower levels of knowledge about the Holocaust than American adults.
One pertinent revelation of the survey was that those who have visited a Holocaust museum or memorial, and those with a higher level of education were much more likely to get answer the questions correctly.


Tags Holocaust Americans jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by