A first glimpse at a new RBG biopic

The first official trailer for On the Basis of Sex, the biopic about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was released this week.



The film stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg, trying to navigate the male-dominated field of law in the 1950s and '60s.



"I wasn't what they were looking for," Jones as Ginsburg tells her husband, played by Armie Hammer, after being rejected for a job.



"One said women are too emotional to be lawyers. Another said a woman graduating top of her class must be a real ball buster."



The movie, which also stars Kathy Bates, Justin Theroux and Sam Waterston, spotlights Ginsburg's quest to argue groundbreaking gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court.



"If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, then how will women and men ever become equals?" she asks.



Less than 24 hours after being published, the trailer for the film was closing in on 1 million views on YouTube. Ginsburg herself reportedly filmed a cameo in the film, but is not featured in the trailer.



Earlier this year, a documentary about Ginsburg - who went on to become the second-ever female justice appointed to the Supreme Court - premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim.





And Ginsburg herself visited Israel earlier this month to receive the Genesis Prize for lifetime achievement.

“I am a judge, born, raised and proud of being a Jew,” Ginsburg said at the prize ceremony in Jerusalem. “The demand for justice, for peace and for enlightenment runs through the entirety of Jewish history and Jewish tradition. I hope in all the years I have the good fortune to continue serving on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States, I will have the strength and courage to remain steadfast in the service of that demand.”On the Basis of Sex hits theaters on Christmas this year - the perfect day for Jews to go see a movie!