A home for all Jews

JEWISH AGENCY CHAIRMAN Isaac Herzog stands with a delegation of representatives from his organization at March of the Living this year. (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

For a man whose family legacy is firmly entwined with Israel’s history – his father served as the country’s sixth president, and his paternal grandfather was its Ashkenazi chief rabbi – it almost seems like fate that Isaac Herzog was appointed to lead an organization that has supported Jewish freedom for the past 90 years.



But how does his family history and The Jewish Agency’s intersect, I ask him in his office in Jerusalem. What are his earliest memories of the organization?

“Nobody ever asked me that before,” he said, momentarily stunned. Rushing to his bookcase, he gingerly removed one of the hundreds of books gracing its shelves.Presenting a copy of his father’s memoirs, he reverently read from it:“‘While I was bantering with the secretaries there was a tremendous explosion and the world went black. After getting my bearings I opened my door and a thick cloud of dust entered the room. Gradually, ghost-like apparitions began to grope their way out of the rubble and blood was everywhere. Rushing into the corridor I saw Aura [Herzog] lying amidst the ruins ...Aura had a bad concussion; her eyesight was in danger. The delayed shock laid her out for almost two months.”Herzog is visibly moved as he read his father’s recollection of the terrorists who bombed the Jewish Agency building on March 11, 1948, which left 13 people dead. As for Herzog’s mother, Aura, the scars on her face still serve as a reminder of the tragedy.Although haunted by the memory, the very fact that Herzog is sitting in the very same spot that was once turned into rubble is a victory for the Jewish people as a whole.“To sit in [David] Ben-Gurion’s room where he [initially] declared [his intention to establish] the State of Israel is enormous,” says Herzog. “I get a huge amount of inspiration in this room. It helps me face the new challenges.”And those challenges are numerous.After a year that saw not one, but two shootings targeting Jews on American soil; anti-Jewish rhetoric on the Right and Left; and a worrisome antisemitism problem in the UK’s Labour Party, Herzog has his work cut out for him.On a professional level, Herzog also has big shoes to fill, after assuming the position once occupied by Natan Sharansky, who not only enjoys folklore hero status but is credited with instilling seismic changes within the organization that faced accusations of irrelevance by its critics.However, Herzog has a few changes of his own up his sleeve to ensure The Jewish Agency remains viable and effective throughout the 21st century. As such, he sees The Jewish Agency during his tenure as supporting three important pillars of Jewish life:1. Ensuring the safety of the Jewish people worldwide2. Connecting Jews around the world not only to themselves, but to Israel3. Enhancing the Jewish Agency’s quasi-governmental role in shaping Jewish life within IsraelThe Jerusalem Post spoke to three senior members of the organization who discussed how they each are doing their part to advance these separate but related missions.SECURITY: A timeless role ofrescuing Jews in crisisEver since a French jihadist opened fire at the Ozar HaTorah School in Toulouse in 2012, The Jewish Agency dedicated a special fund to ensuring the security of Jews in the Diaspora. That $11 million initiative is dedicated to assisting hundreds of vulnerable Jewish communities in some 40 countries to help them obtain basic security needs. From erecting fences to installing security cameras, the sad reality is that Jews abroad must be more vigilant than ever, and The Jewish Agency is dedicated to helping them do just that, explained Josh Schwarcz, the organization’s director of external relations.“Protection is important and necessary so Jews can lead a full Jewish life when attending one of their institutions,” Schwarcz said.So what country keeps Schwarcz up at night?The rise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Western Europe and the uptick in hate crimes targeting Jews in the US is an alarming phenomenon, he lamented.That said, this arm of the Jewish Agency operates primarily in Europe and South America.“We want to focus on countries with Jewish communities that have fewer resources,” he explained.In addition to that funding, The Jewish Agency is also working in tandem with diplomatic channels to combat antisemitism on the ground, and to lobby for more foreign governments to adopt the European Parliament’s definition of antisemitism.To date, 18 countries have adopted that definition – originally coined by The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance – which states that antisemitism is: “A certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”Finally, The Jewish Agency is dedicated to ensuring that any Jew in distress has the option of immigrating to Israel, where he or she will be welcomed as coming home.“We’re striving to uphold the Agency’s timeless role of rescuing the Jewish people anytime there is a Jew in crisis,” he declared. Due to the sensitivity surrounding the security of Jews under siege in these volatile places, Schwarcz declined to elaborate further on what is arguably the most urgent need for Diaspora Jewry today.However, public record proves that for the past 90 years, this “aliyah of rescue” has brought home Jews from every corner of the globe – from those Jews fleeing Arab lands during the Farhud to today’s Jews in Venezuela coping with the country’s untenable economic situation, the Agency liaises with representatives on the ground who help usher them to safety.“The Jewish Agency brought more than three million immigrants to Israel,” he said proudly. “We’ll be there today and will be there in the future.”CONNECTIVITY: Changing therules of the gameAfter five and a half years in Brazil, Jewish Agency Strategic Advisor Revital Poleg is finally home. She recalls her time in the massive South American country was a thrilling one, where Jewish life continues to thrive.“My memories are still fresh,” she said. “In Brazil, you really feel like you’re making a difference in communities, and in turn, that they’re also influencing you. We were able to establish a fruitful dialogue there that’s sorely needed not only in Brazil, but around the world.”Fostering dialogue among communities is exactly what the Jewish Agency sets out to do when it unleashes its 2,000 young Israelis who dedicate a summer, a year or more to serving the Jewish people through the organization. Under Sharansky’s tenure, the Jewish Agency revamped their shaliach system, which now recruits much younger emissaries who are encouraged to serve multiple times.For example, a person can become an emissary before the army, again after the army by enrolling as an Agency emissary to one of the many summer camps across North America, then can serve on college campuses when they reach university age, and ultimately, can continue to serve the Jewish world when they come back to Israel.As a result, a shaliach is not only sent to represent Israel, but to be a conduit for mutual understanding on a cultural level, Poleg argued.“When you become a shaliach, you need to

