AIPAC CEO: Pro-Israel community will beat those who try to harm US ties

WASHINGTON – AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr appeared to slam Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders on Sunday morning without mentioning his name. During his speech at the opening session of AIPAC's policy conference, Kohr mentioned "movement [that] has national ambitions," adding that "Israel cannot afford false friends," and that "any leader who energizes their political movement by demonizing Israel is not a friend of Israel.""I must sound an alarm," Kohr said. "There is an emerging threat to America’s friendship with Israel. The work we have done and continue to do is at risk." He spoke about the bipartisan foundation of AIPAC, and then added that today, this foundation is "in danger of being rocked as it never has been before."A growing, highly vocal and energized part of the electorate fundamentally rejects the value of the US-Israel alliance," he said."The leaders of this movement say they support Israel’s right to exist, but that's not up for debate. Israel exists. And it doesn’t take a true friend to support that," Kohr continued. "Or these leaders say they support Israel’s right to defend herself, but every time Israel exercises that right, they condemn Israel." Sanders said on many occasions that he supports Israel's right to exist. Both Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren decided to skip the pro-Israel lobby annual conference."In their political utterances, the leaders of this movement repeatedly and reflexively disparage Israel’s democracy and lump her in with nations hostile to American interests and American values," Kohr added.He also implied criticism about Ilhan Omar taking part in Sanders' event, as recently as yesterday in a campaign event in Virginia. "These political leaders have chosen to deploy several surrogates who have long records of hostility to the Jewish state. In the rising movement against the US-Israel relationship there are familiar faces, but they are not our friends," Kohr said.He also mentioned American military aid to Israel – which Senator Sanders threatened to cut if Israel won't change its policy – and said: "overwhelming majorities of Democrats and Republicans in Congress have consistently supported Israel’s security without conditions and without hesitation.""This support in Congress rests on the work of successive American administrations – each of whom made 10-year commitments with Israel’s leaders on security assistance. President Clinton did it. So did president George W. Bush. So did president Obama," Kohr continued."The pro-Israel community will work to defeat those who try to harm our friends and those who try to harm the US-Israel relationship," he added. "We will demonstrate that friendship with Israel is valued across this country and by voters in both parties. The pro-Israel movement will show that standing with Israel is what the American people want. This fight won’t be easy. There will be angry opposition. And it won’t end in November."