The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens him to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 00:46
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., June 5, 2018. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., June 5, 2018.
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
 A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer.
The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.
"I was so embarrassed," she said, crying on the witness stand.
Mann likened Weinstein to "Jekyll and Hyde," saying he could be charming in public but often showed frightening anger when they were alone.
"If he heard the word 'no,' it was like a trigger for him," she said.
On cross-examination, Weinstein's lawyers suggested that Mann stayed with him to further her Hollywood career.
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
Weinstein, who produced films including The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love has denied any non-consensual sex.
The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.
Mann, now 34, testified that she met Weinstein in late 2012 or early 2013 at a party in Los Angeles and that he told her he was interested in her as an actress.
Weinstein later invited her and her friend to a hotel suite in Los Angeles, Mann testified. When they arrived, Mann said, Weinstein pulled her into a bedroom, leaving her friend outside.
There, she said, Weinstein told her to sit on the bed and performed oral sex on her. Mann said she pretended to have an orgasm so he would stop.
Weinstein is not charged with a crime in connection with that encounter.
Mann said she then entered into a relationship with Weinstein.
"I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him and it was extremely degrading from that point on."
When Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi asked her why she stayed in a relationship, Mann, often crying, said there was "no short answer."
"One of the aspects initially was that I had had a sexual encounter" with him, she said. "That wasn’t something I could undo. That really confused me and hurt me."
She said she engaged in oral sex with Weinstein during the relationship but never had intercourse with him until he raped her at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.
She said she wrote "flattering" emails during her relationship with Weinstein but that those were driven by fear.
Mann said that eventually, at a Los Angeles hotel, she told Weinstein she had a boyfriend and wanted to end the relationship. She said Weinstein screamed at her, “You owe me one more time,” dragged her into a bedroom and raped her again.
Weinstein is not charged in connection with that encounter either.
Justice James Burke instructed the jury that Mann’s testimony about her encounters before and after the alleged rape in New York could only be used as evidence of Weinstein’s intent and whether Mann consented in that New York encounter. He said it could not be used as evidence of a propensity by Weinstein to commit rape.
On cross-examination, Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, aggressively questioned Mann's account and repeatedly suggested she chose to have sex with Weinstein to advance her career.
"You were manipulating Mr. Weinstein so you’d get invited to fancy parties, correct?" she asked.
"I was not manipulating him," Mann answered.
Rotunno asked Mann whether, in 2013, she thought Weinstein might cast her in a movie, and Mann said she did.
"You were going to continue to do whatever you had to do to make that happen?" Rotunno asked.
"I wouldn’t put it that way," Mann said.
The cross-examination is expected to continue on Monday. 


Tags hollywood jews Harvey Weinstein MeToo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by