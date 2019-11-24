The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Africa’s top university rescinds motion to academically boycott Israel

SAJBD: We are also encouraged that UCT academics have taken a stance against this BDS inspired resolution

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 16:44
Protesters call for the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel during a march in Cape Town, South Africa, May 15, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)
Protesters call for the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel during a march in Cape Town, South Africa, May 15, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS)
Africa’s top university, the University of Cape Town (UCT), has rescinded a motion for a full academic boycott of Israel.
In a statement to The Jerusalem Post, South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) national director Wendy Kahn confirmed that the decision had been made on Friday afternoon.
She congratulated UCT on “the firm stance” they took against academic boycotts at their Senate meeting on Friday afternoon.
Kahn said that the university has “sent a resounding message of their commitment to academic freedom.”
In March, the university’s senate, which is predominantly made up of academics, initially voted in favor of a motion to academically boycott Israeli institutions.
The decision was passed in the senate by a small margin of 62 in favor, 43 against, and 10 abstentions. However the UCT Council, which governs the university, blocked the boycott motion until more information and clarification on the matter could be gathered. The motion was then sent back down to the senate.
According to a university statement at the time, “the University of Cape Town Senate took a resolution in favor of a proposal for UCT to not enter into any formal relationships with Israeli academic institutions operating in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as other Israeli academic institutions enabling gross human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.”
However, the university decided “not [to] adopt this resolution of the Senate” in March because the Council felt that there were “a number of issues required clarification.”
This included a “full assessment of the sustainability impact of the Senate resolution” and “a more consultative process was necessary before the matter could be considered any further.”
However, on Friday, following months of investigations by the senate into the ramifications of an academic boycott of Israel, a group of academics put forward a new motion to rescind the boycott motion during a senate meeting.
According to Kahn, 68% of the body decided against an academic boycott.
She made it clear that the senate “have loudly voiced their opposition to the three-year attempt to introduce an academic boycott against Israel.
“Our belief is that this three-year obsession by a narrow group of UCT academics has attempted to hijack the university’s decision making forums for an extended time,” Kahn explained. “This agenda endeavored to dominate discussions at Senate and Council meetings taking the University’s focus away from key issues of concern to UCT and our country.”
The SAJBD said it hopes that now that this “important decision has been taken, that the focus of the University will continue to the building and strengthening of this important South African tertiary institution.
“We are also encouraged that UCT academics have taken a stance against this BDS inspired resolution, which would have achieved little to contribute to peace building in the region and have chosen rather to support engagement processes with a view to peace building,” she concluded, adding that the “UCT Senate’s decision is a victory for academic freedom in our country and globally.”
The South Africa Friends of Israel also welcomed the UCT Senate’s vote.
On Twitter, the group said that “the Senate rejected the academic boycott with a 2/3 majority! Academic institutions have so much to gain from cooperation with world-leading institutions.”


Tags south africa university universities boycott israel boycott
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by