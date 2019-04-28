Suspect's manifesto: Jews deserve hell. I will send them there

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Poway Sheriff's Department have identified the suspect in the shooting at the Poway synagogue as John Earnest, a far-right activist who allegedly posted a manifesto shortly before the attack occurred and may have been involved in another hate crime.



About twenty minutes before the attack, a Twitter user reported that a manifesto had been published on a site popularly used by the far-right and was worried that a mass shooting was imminent. The manifesto has been attributed to Earnest, but this is is still under investigation.

This was posted on a radical right wing the website about five minutes ago there is about to be a mass shooting. I’m trying to figure out how to report it pic.twitter.com/RxwmJ2VG0r — Aric Victor (@AricVictor) April 27, 2019

The manifesto contained common far-right catchphrases, including descriptions of an "international Jewry" which is responsible for countless age-old blood libels, including the murder of Christ and alleged control over the media and the economy. This is similar to a trope in the antisemitic pamphlet The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.Within the post, he wrote, "Every Jew young and old has contributed to these. For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell. I will send them there."He also stated that he hoped to inspire others to commit similar crimes to his and that he expected to be freed from prison and "continue the fight."The manifesto is full of religious imagery. He repeated throughout it that he was carrying out the attack to be a good Christian, saying "My God understands why I did what I did." He proceeded to quote multiple verses from the New Testament as "proof."He also claimed in the post that the popular Youtuber known as Pewdiepie funded and planned the attack. He also stated that he carried out an arson attack in Escondido a week after the New Zealand mosque attacks. A note referencing the New Zealand attacks was left at the mosque. Police are currently investigating his involvement in the incident.Throughout the manifesto, he also referred to other minorities with racist terms, blaming them for a wide variety of personal complaints as well.Earnest has had no prior encounters with law enforcement.Similar manifestos have been published with other racist and antisemitic attacks in the past, including the New Zealand attacker.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



