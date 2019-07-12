Ambassador Friedman receives Tanya printed in Trump Heights

US Ambassdor to Israel, David Friedman (Center), receives his new copy of the Tanya from Rabbi Wolowik and students..
Ramat Trump (Trump Heights), the newly inaugurated town in the Golan Heights, may not have any official residents yet, but they already have a printing press up and running, as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman discovered this week.
Friedman, who made an appearance in the Golan Heights last month as the new sign for Ramat Trump was officially unveiled, received a copy of the Tanya from Chabad students, in a meeting at the Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave in Queens.
The Tanya
, the seminal work of Chabad philosophy, was written by the founder of the Chabad movement Rebbe Shneur Zalman of Liadi and was originally published in 1797.
Students arranged for the printing of the Tanya
in Ramat Trump and presented Friedman with a leather-bound edition with a background resembling the Kotel, and with the ambassador’s full Hebrew name, Dovid Melech Hakohen Friedman, engraved in gold letters.
The meeting was arranged by Rabbi Zalman Wolowik, Director of Chabad of the Five Towns. Rabbi Wolowik presented the Friedman with the Tanya
, and said, “Chabad doesn’t waste any time,” referring to the speed with which the students set about printing Friedman his own copy from the newly-founded Ramat Trump.
Friedman then viewed photos of the printing, and then, together with Rabbi Wolowik, learned the first page of the Tanya.
In 1978 the Lubavitcher Rebbe initiated a campaign to print the Tanya
in as many places as possible, and since then Tanyas
have been printed in thousands of locations around the world, including the island of Trinidad and even Qatar.
