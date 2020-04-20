The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amid Coronavirus, Holocaust day across the US taking place online

"They asked us to read three names instead. I had to record it on my iPhone. That's what's happening everywhere."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 20, 2020 19:03
Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – As social distancing is in effect for the nation's capital until May 15, Holocaust Day will look different in Washington DC this year. All community events will take place online instead of in-person, from small, informal "Zikaron Basalon" events to the formal Holocaust Museum ceremony.
Dora Klayman from Chevy Chase, Maryland, was born in Yugoslavia in 1938. She was shielded by her aunt and later by neighbors in Zagreb during the war. After settling in the US, she became active in the Holocaust Museum, taking part in the museum's annual ceremonies, which will now take place online.
"We used to gather in the museum and read the names of our families that were killed," she told The Jerusalem Post. "That was also canceled. They asked us to read three names instead. I had to record it on my iPhone. That's what's happening everywhere. Now with Coronavirus, all the commemorations are happening online."
Klayman told the Post that commemorating Holocaust Day online isn't more strange than other daily routines that are now happening remotely. "It's weird in the sense that life is right now is very weird for all of us and I don't feel that this is more weird than any other things that we are doing. Our lives are turned upside down in the whole world," she noted.
"I'm talking to my Israeli cousins and I think it was probably even more weird doing a seder online - that was kind of sad because I was really all by myself in the house since my children felt that I should not have anybody here due to my age. Everything is now so strange. Commemoration is strange and seders looks very strange."
But despite the complicated situation, Klayman told the Post she "met" online with friends and family on Passover and that she doesn't feel lonely. "I don't feel any more isolated than anybody else, I must admit. I have two children, and both of them live here, and I have grandchildren who live here, and I'm very much part of the synagogue and my neighborhood. And I taught here for 30 years. So I have many friends. So I don't feel any more isolated than most other people."


