Antisemitic 'preachers' target Haredim in east London on Shabbat

A group of 20 to 30 men targeted Haredi passers-by with antisemitic "preaching" in Stamford Hill in east London on Shabbat (Saturday), according to the Jewish Chronicle.





The antisemitic statements included "Jews have long noses" and "Jews are taking over the world." The group didn't appear to be affiliated to any communal or religious group, according to Chaim Hochhauser, a coordinator for Shomrim, a private Orthodox volunteer security organization.

Police officers were present at the scene, but did not make any arrests.

"It was extremely racist. We have taken a number of phone calls about it," said Hochhauser. "People are scared – scared that a pogrom could happen to them."

“There were a lot of Jewish people there. It was Shabbos (Shabbat) afternoon so they were coming out of shul (synagogue)," added the Shomrim coordinator. “Even the non-Jewish people were shocked. This was the first time something like this has happened. The community is shocked. It is extremely shocking – especially for it to happen on Shabbos.”

Phillip Glanville, the mayor of the borough of Hackney, told Shomrim that council officers were working with the police and "looking to assist where they can, including surveying local CCTV," according to the JC.

"I am disgusted by these allegations… There is no place in Hackney for hate of any kind," said Glanville. “We are proud that our borough is a place for everyone and we are stronger because of our diversity, tolerance and respect for each other. As a borough we stand against hate crime and I want to send a very strong message that we will do everything to ensure those who spread hate are brought to justice.”

