Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Antisemitic 'preachers' target Haredim in east London on Shabbat

"People are scared – scared that a pogrom could happen to them."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 08:23
1 minute read.
Orthodox Jews walk along Whitehall in central London

Orthodox Jews walk along Whitehall in central London. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A group of 20 to 30 men targeted Haredi passers-by with antisemitic "preaching" in Stamford Hill in east London on Shabbat (Saturday), according to the Jewish Chronicle.

The antisemitic statements included "Jews have long noses" and "Jews are taking over the world." The group didn't appear to be affiliated to any communal or religious group, according to Chaim Hochhauser, a coordinator for Shomrim, a private Orthodox volunteer security organization.
Police officers were present at the scene, but did not make any arrests.


"It was extremely racist. We have taken a number of phone calls about it," said Hochhauser. "People are scared – scared that a pogrom could happen to them."


“There were a lot of Jewish people there. It was Shabbos (Shabbat) afternoon so they were coming out of shul (synagogue)," added the Shomrim coordinator. “Even the non-Jewish people were shocked. This was the first time something like this has happened. The community is shocked. It is extremely shocking – especially for it to happen on Shabbos.”


Phillip Glanville, the mayor of the borough of Hackney, told Shomrim that council officers were working with the police and "looking to assist where they can, including surveying local CCTV," according to the JC


"I am disgusted by these allegations… There is no place in Hackney for hate of any kind," said Glanville. “We are proud that our borough is a place for everyone and we are stronger because of our diversity, tolerance and respect for each other. As a borough we stand against hate crime and I want to send a very strong message that we will do everything to ensure those who spread hate are brought to justice.”


Related Content

DINA AND Yitzi Hurwitz, pre-ALS. (Courtesy)
September 11, 2019
Rabbi suffering from ALS makes cross-country trip for son’s bar mitzvah

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut