1 in 5 Americans say it is OK to refuse Jews business service - survey

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A new survey published this week by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) has shown a rise over the past five years in the percentage of Americans who believe it is acceptable for a small business owner to refuse service to Jews if doing so would violate their religious beliefs.





Of those questioned 19% felt it was permissible to discriminate against Jewish people when providing a product or service.

This is 7% rise from the 2014 survey, when 12% thought it was acceptable.

When questioned about political affiliation, data showed that Republicans are most likely to support this sort of service refusal, with 24%, compared to Democrats (17%) and independents (16%).



This again marks an increase from 2014, when only 16% of Republicans and 9% of Democrats agreed.

Support for religious-based service refusals has also increased among most religious groups since 2014.

Numbers among those who identified as white evangelical Protestants doubled from 12% to 24%, and Catholics also saw a rise from 10% in 2014 to 20% in 2019.

The largest increase was amongst white mainline Protestants, up 26% from 11%.

The survey also showed that support has increased across all ages since 2014.

The survey was conducted throughout the United Sates and over one thousand people were questioned. The data collected was then weighted to provide a national representation.



Those interviewed were questioned about a number of different sexual, religious and ethnic groups.

Jews, Muslims, African Americans, those in the LGBT community and transgender people all saw a rise in the percentages of those who find it acceptable to refuse them service based on religious grounds.



The margin of error for the survey is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



